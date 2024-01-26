Q2 Billings Area Weather: Did someone order SPRING?

BILLINGS — It will be another dry day as we head into the weekend with daytime temperatures remaining in the 30s and 40s. It will be breezy at times, especially from Big Timber to Harlowton, with gusts between 25 to 35 mph possible. Winds will be stronger tomorrow around the Livingston area with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.

Daytime temperatures will get warmer across the weekend with some areas getting into the 50s as conditions stay dry.

A look ahead to next week shows some areas climbing into the low 60s with a few spots having a chance at record daytime highs or at least flirting with that possibility.

Still expecting dry conditions next week, but outlooks do show that there is a slight chance we could receive some much needed precipitation especially by the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com