Q2 Billings Area Weather: Develops later Wednesday

BILLINGS — Another round of snow will develop across the area on Wednesday and continue through Thursday. The best chance of getting 4+ inches of snow will be over southeast Montana.

Wednesday morning temperatures will be mainly in the teens with highs mainly in the 20s. With a mostly clear sky, expect patches of fog early.

The chances of snow will increase through the afternoon and evening.

Accumulations in the mountain foothills from Red Lodge to Livingston will be very modest, in many cases 1 inch or less. But Eastern Montana, Eastern Wyoming extending into the Western Dakotas could see 4 to 6 inches of new snow in some places through Thursday morning.

Accumulations in the mountain foothills from Red Lodge to Livingston will be very modest, in many cases 1 inch or less. But Eastern Montana, Eastern Wyoming extending into the Western Dakotas could see 4 to 6 inches of new snow in some places through Thursday morning.

Snow showers will decrease Thursday morning, leaving us with a quieter afternoon. Another round of showers will move in late Friday through early Saturday.

Highs will stay mainly 20/30's lows mainly into the teens in single digits through Saturday morning. There are indications the temperatures will begin to warm by early next week to the 40s and even some low 50s.