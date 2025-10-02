Q2 Billings Area Weather: Details are a bit clearer on this weekend's rain and mountain snow

BILLINGS — Thursday and Friday remain comfortably int the pleasant 70s from Billings to the west, climbing to the low 80s to the east, all above typical October averages. The Absaroka and Beartooth mountains have modest precipitation chances of 20-40%.

As Thursday night unfolds into Friday, a weak surface low pressure system starts wrapping moisture into the region and gradually spreading precipitation chances eastward.

One significant system will serve as the weekend's dominant weather maker. And Saturday marks the dramatic turning point in our weather story.

A mid-elevation trough will march through the central and northern plains. Northerly winds will create favorable upslope conditions for the mountains and foothills to receive rain switching to snow.

As the system continues eastward throughout Sunday, its grip gradually loosens, promising diminishing precipitation as the day progresses.

The mountain snowfall totals will likely exceed 6 inches while the higher peaks of the Beartooth Mountains have 40-70% chances for accumulations greater than 12 inches. Some of the foothill communities including Red Lodge may see some Sunday morning snow showers.

Saturday's high temperatures will be in the 50s in western areas and 60s to the east. By Sunday and Monday, expect 50s for most of the area highs and better than 50% odds of widespread freeze conditions. Billings will likely be in the mid-30s early Monday for the chilliest readings of the week.

By early next week, temperatures begin gradually climbing back into the comfortable 60s to low 70s.