Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dense fog in the east, Warmer temps still to come

BILLINGS — Folks are waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory in eastern MT this morning. Visibility could be reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times. Freezing drizzle or snow flurries will also be possible. Use caution during your commute.

It will be a bit cooler today due to a backdoor cold front but still remain a few degrees warmer than the norm. Warmest temperatures will come Friday and Saturday as daytime highs reach into the low 50s. Outlooks continue to keep above average temperatures in place through late next week.

Conditions will be dry through the weekend before a shift to a wetter pattern next week. Gusty winds in excess of 40 mph will begin kicking tomorrow along the Beartooth Foothills/Livingston area and could linger through the weekend. Breezy conditions can be expected in Billings.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today, 30/40s tomorrow, 40s/50s through the weekend then 30s/40s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight then 20s/30s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com