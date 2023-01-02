Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dense fog a morning threat

BILLINGS — Fog could make travel difficult from Billings east and south overnight. Visibility will be reduced to around a half mile at times with slick roads as moisture freezes.

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be alert for quickly changing conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses where ice forms first.

A storms system moving toward the central plains of the U-S is swinging a band of snow toward the Bighorn and Beartooth mountains overnight. Light snow is possible scattered around southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming.

Winds become brisk in the Livingston / Nye area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Gusts to 55 mph are possible.

Temperatures will stay in the single digits and teens for lows and highs in the 20s and 30s through Thursday. Expect teens and 20s in the mornings and highs 30s to low 40s starting Friday.

A few showers are expected Friday as well.