Q2 Billings Area Weather: Decreasing clouds west, Snow east

BILLINGS — The low that has brought us the rain and snow moves east across the Dakotas today, but there will still be enough moisture behind it for snow showers through this evening east of a line from Glasgow to Sheridan, WY. Fallon to Carter could receive 4-10” with gusts in excess of 40 mph, Custer to Powder River 1-4” with gusts up to 30 mph.

High pressure moves in to bring dry conditions back into the area Thursday with a calm stretch of weather following that will stay in place through the middle of next week although a quick shot of energy could bring isolated showers Monday into Tuesday.

We’ll be getting warmer each day with daytime temperatures topping out in the 50s and 60s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

