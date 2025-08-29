Q2 Billings Area Weather: Decreasing clouds & increasing highs Labor Day weekend

BILLINGS — Monsoon moisture continued to cause showers and thunderstorms in Montana and Wyoming on Friday. The showers and thunderstorms will persist through late evening, and will fall apart overnight. Lows will remain comfortably mild Saturday morning, ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s in our area, which is seasonable for late August.

Labor Day weekend will bring a weather pattern change to our region. Although eastern areas will still have isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, most of us will get more sunshine and the beginning of a warming trend. Highs will be seasonably warm on Saturday, then rising to the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday and Monday.

A cold front will push southward over our region late Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll cool a bit with moderate breezes on Tuesday, then we'll get more clouds, more cool air, more breezes and isolated showers late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. Little rain will fall, however. We'll have more seasonable warmth next Thursday and Friday.