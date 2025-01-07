Q2 Billings Area Weather: Decreasing clouds and not as chilly on Tuesday

BILLINGS — After good amounts of snow last Friday and Saturday, we had another round of light snow on Monday as another disturbance moved over Montana and Wyoming. We can expect decreasing snow showers through the late evening hours and a colder night with lows in the 0s in 10s for most of our area.

Tuesday we can expect decreasing clouds, moderate breezes and highs that won't be quite as chilly as a small ridge of high pressure moves closer to us. Another trough of low pressure will push quickly out of Canada Wednesday and Thursday, which will lead to stronger wind, snow and a little rain in some areas.

The breezy to locally windy weather will continue Friday and this weekend as another trough of low pressure moves over Montana and Wyoming from British Columbia. Highs will remain fairly seasonable in the 30s, but there will be more chances of rain and snow Friday followed by snow showers Saturday and Sunday.