Q2 Billings Area Weather: Decent chance of rain today

BILLINGS — Good morning!

There will be enough moisture aloft to give Billings a better shot of showers today, but not everyone will see the rain. An isolated thunderstorm or two is also possible.

An upper level trough moves through Thursday but expect mainly dry and hot conditions Wednesday and Thursday in Billings before that low gives our area a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

A Pacific cold front is projected to sweep through by Saturday night keeping a chance of showers in the forecast across the weekend. This will also bring a welcomed cool down with lows dipping into the upper 50s Saturday night and highs on Sunday topping out in the mid 80s.

There is an air quality alert for the area today as surface smoke is expected to be heavy. Limit time outside if you have respiratory issues.

Highs will be in the upper 80s today, mid 90s tomorrow and Thursday, upper 80s to low 90s Friday and Saturday then mid 80s Sunday into early next week. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s through Friday night then mid to upper 50s into the middle of next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

