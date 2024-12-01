Q2 Billings Area Weather: December will begin with more wind than snow or rain

BILLINGS — Many of us in Montana and Wyoming warmed a bit Saturday compared to Friday, but it was only to seasonable levels. Northeast Montana remained well below freezing. We can expect decreasing clouds and a seasonably chilly night with lows ranging from the 0s in the far northeast to the 10s and 20s further south and west.

December begins Sunday, and we'll have a dip in our temperatures as the new month begins when cold air arrives from the north. That cooling trend won't last long, however, as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the Rockies. That will bring more sun and relative warmth during the first half of next week, with more gusty wind.

The ridge will be in control of our weather most of the first week of December, but a few small disturbances will move from Canada southeastward across our region. If you don't like really cold air, you'll be a fan of that forecast. We won't have any great chance for snow or rain, unfortunately, and we'll have a lot more wind than anyone wants.