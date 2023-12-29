Q2 Billings Area Weather: December starts and ends dry and warmer than average

BILLINGS — Quiet weather is in store right into next week. A high pressure ridge over the western U-S will keep temperatures mild and conditions dry. Overall, this pattern has been holding from November through December.

Highs will range from the 40s mostly from Billings to the west to the 30s over eastern Montana and much of Wyoming consistently each day. Winds will be light overall.

Several clipper systems look to pass close to the area almost every other day. These will bring periods of clouds but only a modest chance of precipitation to the mountains.

The lack of mountain snow is concerning, but there is still plenty of time for things to change before spring runoff is needed. In the short term, enjoy the elements!