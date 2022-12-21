Q2 Billings Area Weather: Deadly wind chills as it gets colder

BILLINGS — Winter arrives this afternoon at 2:48 PM and it comes in with a bang!

It’s been very cold, but even colder air will dig in making today and tomorrow morning the coldest of the week. Expecting highs to dip to double digits below zero this afternoon and near 30 below tomorrow morning in some areas. Wind chills could push to over 40° below today then near 50° tomorrow morning. Stay indoors as much as you can. If you must head outside, LAYER UP and limit time outdoors.

We’re also waking up to snow showers across the Q2 viewing area this morning. These will taper off as the morning progresses. A couple of inches could fall in the lower elevations with several inches in the mountains. There could be a few more snow showers on Friday.

A warming trend will begin on Friday as we head into the Christmas weekend. We’ll see a big jump in daytime highs from Friday into Saturday as temperatures push above the freezing mark. Aiming for the 30s and 40s on Christmas Day with a chance of rain.

The last week of the year is trending warmer and wetter than average.

Daytime highs will be below zero/single digits through Friday, 20/30s on Saturday then 30s/40s on Christmas Day.

Nighttime lows will be below zero through Thursday night, below zero/single digits on Friday night then mainly 20s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com