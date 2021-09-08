Q2 Billings Area Weather: Daytime highs remain above the norm through Friday

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Daytime temperatures will remain well above average through Friday with a few spots coming close to record highs on Thursday:

Billings: 94° (Record 95° in 2005)

Livingston: 93° (Record 94° in 2012)

Sheridan: 95° (Record 97° in 1998)

Cody: 91° (Record 94° in 1979)

Staying dry through tomorrow before rain chances return as early as tomorrow night and last through Saturday. These will be isolated showers that don’t look to bring much rain with them for Billings. Areas west of Yellowstone County look to have a better shot at some measurable precipitation.

As the ridge of high pressure begins to break down on Friday, cooler air will make its way toward the area. This will bring daytime temperatures down starting this weekend and lasting through next week with more seasonal highs and lows expected.

Surface smoke will be light this morning but thicken up this afternoon so air quality will degrade as the day progresses. Expecting areas of smoke tomorrow.

Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s today, upper 80s to mid 90s Thursday, low to upper 80s Friday then low to upper 70s across the weekend into next week. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s tonight and Thursday then low to mid 50s through the weekend into next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

