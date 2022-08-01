Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously hot and dry today

BILLINGS — We begin August on a very hot note! A Heat Advisory is in effect through this evening. Several areas could flirt with record daytime highs this afternoon.

It will also be very dry today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect due to low humidity and gusty winds. Use caution not to cause any sparks.

A weak shortwave will pass through by this evening bringing a break from the extreme heat moving forward, but it will still be hot over the next few days. Monsoonal moisture will team up with the shortwave to give the area a chance of showers and storms on Tuesday. Storms could turn strong with gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall.

Expecting a dry day on Wednesday then daily showers possible Thursday through Saturday as more monsoonal moisture filters in.

Air quality could be an issue over the next couple of days as flow will drag smoke from the Idaho wildfire into the area. Use caution if have respiratory issues.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s today, 80s/90s Tuesday through the end of the week into the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 60s/70s tonight then 50s/60s Tuesday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

