Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold today and tonight

BILLINGS — Waking up to some snow this morning. Roads are slick, so use caution during your commute. This will clear the area by the afternoon and expect to see the sunshine return.

A fast-moving clipper will be dragging very frigid air across the area making it the coldest day of the pre-winter season so far. Winter arrives Tuesday morning at 8:59 AM.

Much of the area will reach their high temperatures this morning as temperatures will fall during the day behind the clipper. Highs will mainly be in the teens with some 20s in areas west of Billings and in northern Wyoming. Single digits possible to the northeast.

Winds chills look to be below zero for most of the day. An advisory is in effect for areas north and east of Yellowstone County where “feels like” temperatures could dip to 25 below.

Wind gusts in excess of 60 mph give a chance of blowing snow today and tomorrow especially from Livingston to Nye. This will create hazardous travel conditions with low visibility and slick roads. Definitely use caution if you drive a high profile vehicle.

Daytime temperatures will warm to the 20s and 30s across the weekend and some spots could crack the 40s on Sunday. Another cold front drops through Sunday night bringing daytime highs back down into the teens and 20s on Monday. Expecting more seasonal temperatures for the rest of the week.

Tonight's low will range from below zero to the single digits then teens and 20s tomorrow night. From there, overnight lows will hover mainly in the teens through next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com