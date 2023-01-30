Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold this morning, Warming up moving forward

BILLINGS — A Wind Chill Advisory is in place this morning as it's going to be a dangerously cold start with wind chills 20 to 40 below so make sure to layer up when heading outdoors, especially kids walking to the bus stop or to school.

Roads are very icy and slick this morning so slow down and watch out for pedestrians.

While the majority of the area will be dry today, a weak shot of energy could kick up a few isolated snow showers east of Yellowstone County this afternoon.

Gusty winds to the west could cause blowing snow. These winds look to increase tonight with gusts over 50 mph possible from Livingston to Big Timber and possibly up to Harlowton.

A more zonal flow will bring westerly winds and downslope flow that will help push daytime highs back above the freezing mark by mid-week. High pressure will keep dry conditions in place through the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the teens today, mainly 20s/30s tomorrow, 30s on Wednesday then 30s/40s the rest of the week.

Nighttime lows will be below zero/single digits tonight, mainly teens tomorrow night, 10s/20s on Wednesday night then 20s/30s for the rest of the week.

