Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold temperatures coming

BILLINGS — We are settling into a stretch of dangerously cold weather that will last through early next week. We've had our first shot of cold air, but the next shot will be even colder.

The coldest air moves in starting tonight and holds on through the weekend with record cold possible as temperatures stay below zero. Wind chills could drop to 30 to 40 below zero or even colder. Limit time outside and watch out for frostbite. We'll climb back above zero on Monday and some areas could get above the freezing mark by the middle of next week.

This cold snap will also bring the possibility of rivers freezing up leading to ice jams. Areas prone to flooding along waterways should be prepared.

The chance for snow returns this evening and will increase significantly through tomorrow morning with up to another 2" possible in the lower elevations and maybe a few inches more than that in the mountains. The weekend looks to be free of any new snow, but some showers are possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Daytime highs will be in the single digits/10s today, single to double digits below zero tomorrow and across the weekend, single digits/10s on Monday, 10s/20s on Tuesday then 20s/30s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be below zero through Monday night (single digits below tonight and Monday night/double digits below across the weekend) then single digits/10s on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

