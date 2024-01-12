Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold temperatures ahead

BILLINGS — Cold air will continue to rush in overnight and bring some snow with it. The coldest temperatures will linger through Monday morning.

Moisture streaming over the cold air in place will create areas of snow showers through the overnight hours. Accumulations in general will be light, with an inch or two possible and a dusting in most locations.

Lows will be mainly into the single digits and teens below 0. Highs Friday will generally stay below 0 in most of southern Montana and northern Wyoming. Additional wind chills will make it feel as cold as 30 to almost 40 below at times.

Saturday through Monday morning continues to look the coldest. Overnight temperatures will be into the teens and 20s below. With afternoon highs staying below zero each day. Once again, wind chills will play a big role as readings could be in the 40s to even 50s below across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.

Use care with a bitter cold, temperatures limiting time outdoors and watching out for elderly and your pets. Be prepared for breakdowns in the bitter cold and try to limit travel in the short term.

Ice jams will also be a concern.

Things look dry and sunny Saturday and only a few stray flurries on Sunday. By early next week, temperatures will begin to rise, but that could come with periods of wind on Tuesday.

Highs will reach the 20s to low 30s by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. With the warm up comes an increasing chance of snow showers.