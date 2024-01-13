Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold air temps and wind chills all weekend

BILLINGS — Temperatures plunged in Montana and Wyoming Friday, and they will continue to plummet as the coldest air of the season becomes entrenched over the northern Rockies and northern plains. We'll have a mix of clouds and clear sky Friday night with light snow possible, but the big story is the potential for dangerous and record-breaking overnight lows. Most lows will be -25 to -40, but outlying areas may drop below -50, with colder wind chills. Keep yourselves and your pets inside.

We'll have more sunshine on Saturday, but it will do little to our temperatures. In Billings and other areas, we will have a good chance of also having record-cold daytime highs on Saturday. Highs will range from 0 to around -15. Wind chills will still be a major problem, with Wind Chill Warnings through Sunday morning. Wind chills of -40 to -65 will be possible, which is life-threatening for everyone. Thankfully the lows and highs will not be quite as cold Sunday, but record lows will still occur.

Monday won't be quite as cold, but many places will still stay below zero despite more sunshine. We'll have increasing clouds Tuesday with stronger wind, which will once again pose wind chill danger. There will be a better chance of additional snow next Wednesday, but it likely won't be too heavy. Our temperatures will climb closer to seasonal averages, however. Next Thursday and Friday another round of clouds with areas of snow will arrive, and highs will dip below average yet again.