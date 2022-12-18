Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold air heading our way

BILLINGS — A strong front will pass through tonight dragging in arctic air from Canada that will put the big freeze on daytime highs and nighttime lows over the next several days. A few flurries could kick up tonight and tomorrow. A couple of inches (maybe more) of snow is possible through the end of the work week, but some uncertainty remains on that.

Temperatures will warm up as we head into Christmas weekend, but still remain below average. Outlooks show warmer and wetter than normal conditions for the final week of the year.

Daytime highs will be in single digits/10s on Sunday, below zero/single digits Monday through Thursday, 10s/20s on Friday then 20/30s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits tonight then below zero Sunday night through late next week.

