Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold air coming

BILLINGS — Blowing snow remains a threat this morning in east-southeast MT and northeast WY with gusts up to 50 mph and visibility reduced to less than a quarter of a mile (if not more) in spots. Stay off the road if you can. If you must commute, do so with extreme caution.

High pressure sets up shop starting today so we can expect mainly dry conditions through the weekend although a few flurries will be possible on Sunday.

The next big weather story is how cold it will be getting. An arctic cold front swoops in from Canada tomorrow night into Sunday morning dragging dangerously frigid air behind. Daytime temperatures may not get out of the single digits Sunday into Monday. We’ll wake up to sub-zero temperatures on Monday morning.

A second blast of cold air slides through on Tuesday bringing an even bigger cool down and a good chance of snow through Thursday. Maybe a couple of inches.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s (10s east) today, 20s/30s on Saturday then singles digits/10s Sunday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits/10s tonight, single digits on Saturday night then sub-zero Sunday night through mid next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

