Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold!

BILLINGS — A Wind Chill Advisory is effect through tomorrow morning as dangerously cold air continues to dig in across the area. Wind chills up to 35-45° below will be possible. Stay indoors! If you must go out side, limit your time and LAYER UP!

Although the snow is ending, roads remain covered in snow and ice. Blowing snow with reduced visibility will also add to the hazardous traveling conditions Friday evening into Saturday along the Beartooth Foothills as well as the Livingston to Nye and Big Timber up to Harlowton areas. Use extreme caution if you must drive.

Downslope flow will help spur a warming trend starting on Friday with a healthy dose of sunshine moving in. The weekend aims to be dry, but a could front could generate a few rain and snow showers late Sunday night. Flurries to snow showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday.

Daytime highs will be mainly sub-zero today, single digits/10s on Friday, 30s/40s across the weekend into Monday then 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be sub-zero tonight, sub-zero/single digits on Friday night then 10s/20s across the weekend into the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com