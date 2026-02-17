Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerous winds will be the big issue on Tuesday

BILLINGS — Strong mountain wave winds, teaming with a tight surface pressure gradient, will produce dangerous gusts Tuesday morning into the early afternoon across area mountains and adjacent foothills. Strong gusts are possible across the rest of the region, too. High Wind Warnings and Advisories are in effect for much of the area.

Gusts of 60–80 mph will be possible in the Beartooths, Pryors, and Bighorns, while gusts could reach between 50–70 mph along their foothills. These strong winds have the potential to knock down trees and power lines and cause minor structural damage, especially to mobile homes, so be on the lookout for anything that might block roads while commuting. Wind gusts between 50–65 mph are expected from late Tuesday morning through early evening across the rest of the area. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor items.

Whiteout conditions are also likely in the high country, so avoid traveling in these areas.

With the strong winds combined with low humidity, elevated grass fire concerns will also be an issue, especially along the foothills of the Bighorns and Pryors. Do not do any outdoor burning!

There is a chance of light rain and snow, especially across eastern MT, on Tuesday, with only light accumulations up to 1 inch, mainly in and around Fallon County. The windy conditions could cause visibility issues in that part of the state.

Another disturbance will bring a better chance of widespread snow Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, with 1–4 inches of snow possible in much of the area. There is potential for over 4 inches south and east of Billings.

A weaker wave could sweep through Friday, but not much snow is expected from that system as high pressure begins to bring dry conditions back in.

A strong front will begin to bring much colder air into the area starting Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Tuesday, teens to low 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then 20s to 30s Friday and Saturday, before warming back into the 40s by Sunday.

Lows will be in the teens Tuesday night, single digits Wednesday and Thursday nights, then single digits and teens Friday and Saturday nights. Be sure to protect plants, pipes, pets, and people.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com