Q2 Billings Area Weather: Daily snow chances, warmer than normal temperatures this week

BILLINGS — Snowfall overnight will make the roads slick this morning so please use caution during your commute. Skies will be mostly clear through early afternoon before clouds start to increase ahead of another shortwave disturbance that could kick up a few more flurries this evening. Less than an inch of additional accumulation is expected. Blowing snow could impact visibility for a time. Snow ends overnight.

Skies will be cloudy on Tuesday ahead of another weak shot of energy that could produce more snow Tuesday night. Little accumulation is anticipated with this round. Several disturbances will ripple through during the second half of the week so keeping a chance of daily snow showers in the forecast.

A stronger trough is forecast to push through on Saturday bringing a big cool down and snow with it. Outlooks project keep colder and wetter than average conditions next week through early February. Could this be the start of a stronger winter we've been talking about?

Strong crosswinds will begin to pick up west of Yellowstone County this afternoon just n time for the drive home. The Livingston/Big Timber/Nye area could feel gusts up to 40 mph. Along 191 up to Harlowton could get gusts up to 50 mph. Watch out for blowing snow.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s through Friday, 10s/20s on Saturday then single digits/20s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight and tomorrow night, 20s/30s Wednesday night and Thursday night, teens on Friday night then singles digits across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com