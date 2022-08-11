Q2 Billings Area Weather: Daily showers and thunderstorms possible through early next week

BILLINGS — Warmer than normal highs and lows stay with us through the weekend. We’ll have to wait until Tuesday for a return to near seasonal.

Monsoonal moisture has begun its trek into the area with a few showers possible this morning west and north of Yellowstone County. This kicks off the possibility of daily showers and isolated thunderstorms through the weekend.

A few strong storms will be possible Friday and Saturday with gusty winds, frequent lightning and periods of heavy rainfall. These storms should be isolated in nature.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today through Saturday, 80s/90s Sunday and Monday then mainly 80s Tuesday through mid-week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 60s tonight through Saturday night then 50s/60s Sunday through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

