Q2 Billings Area Weather: Daily showers and thunderstorms

BILLINGS — We are behind a front that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area yesterday and eastern Montana is still seeing showers this morning. South/southwest flow aloft will pump moisture into the region today bringing more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening. Slow moving storms could dump lots of rain on some areas. Cannot rule out strong winds and small hail with these storms, but this should not be widespread.

We'll be caught up in southern flow for the rest of the week with a lot of moisture coming up from Gulf meaning daily showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend. We'll have to keep an eye out as some of these daily storms could turn severe bringing strong winds, frequent lightning, periods of heavy rainfall, and large hail. As of now, it doesn't look like these storms will be widespread and stay more isolated in nature.

We're getting a break from the wildfire smoke as that frontal boundary has pushed it away from the area and strong flow from the southwest in the mid levels looks to keep much of that wildfire smoke away for the rest of the week. Eastern Montana will still have to deal with smoke today. Limit time outside if you have respiratory issues.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, mainly 80s on Wednesday, mainly 70s on Thursday, 60s/70s on Friday then mainly 70s across the weekend into Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s tonight through the weekend.

