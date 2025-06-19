Q2 Billings Area Weather: Daily scattered showers & t'storms Friday & Saturday

BILLINGS — Thursday was a very warm final full spring day for much of Montana and Wyoming, with highs 10-15 degrees warmer than average. We didn't have as much severe weather, but strong thunderstorms will still rumble through this evening, before falling apart long before sunrise Friday. Lows will remain in the 50s and lower 60s.

A large trough of low pressure is moving from the Pacific Northwest toward the northern Rockies, and it will be affecting our weather from Friday through Sunday. We can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, and a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s for most.

Sunday will be a much cooler day with more wind and better chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will go from 10-15 degrees above average to 10-15 degrees below average. Heavy snow is expected in Glacier National Park Saturday and Sunday, too. Monday will be quieter, but scattered thunderstorms return next Tuesday through Thursday.