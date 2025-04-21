Q2 Billings Area Weather: Daily rain showers possible this week

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure moving across the region will keep a good chance of rain in the forecast through Monday night. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. Much of the area could receive up to a tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts. Counties north-northeast of Yellowstone County could get over a quarter of an inch. Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Snow is also in the forecast for area mountains and foothills through Monday night with up to 6 inches or more possible in the mountains and around an inch in adjacent foothills and higher hills.

An unsettled weather pattern is forecast to stay in place for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with daily lower-elevation rain showers and mountain snow possible.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s on Tuesday, 40s and 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, 50s and 60s on Friday, 60s and 70s on Saturday, then 50s and 60s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s Monday night, mainly 30s Tuesday through Thursday nights, then 30s and 40s Friday through Sunday nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com