Q2 Billings Area Weather: Current weather has heavy rain and snow for some

BILLINGS — Sunday thunderstorms have been active, especially to the west and south of Billings. There is plenty of available moisture for areas of heavy rain and mountain snow.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the Big Horn Canyon area, where 2-4 inches of rain have fallen recently. The Elk Fire and Remington Burn Scar areas are particularly vulnerable to flash flooding and debris flows.

Thunderstorms ease into a more sustained period of moderate rainfall tonight through Monday evening. But the ground saturation increases the risk of flooding.

The most significant rainfall is expected from Billings to the east around a Miles City-to-Broadus line. Some of this area will see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Winds off the mountains will reduce rainfall amounts along the mountains west of Billings keeping precipitation totals to around a quarter-inch to a half-inch.

Snow levels will drop to 6-7,000 feet later Sunday night / Monday morning, bringing snowfall in the Bighorns and Pryor Mountains to around 4 to 9 inches. With wind in addition to the snow there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas.

The Beartooths and higher hills of southeast Montana could see snowfall as well, though no significant impacts are expected.

By late Monday night, this weather system will move eastward, Unsettled weather will persist through the week with periodic chances for precipitation, especially Tuesday afternoon and again Thursday into Friday.

Highs will hover in the 50s to 60s early in the week, gradually warming by the weekend.