Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cruising into a weekend warm up

BILLINGS — Temperatures will rise starting Friday reaching the 50s and lower 60s for much of the area form Saturday through Monday. Expect dry conditions until early next week.

Temperatures are still cool Thursday with morning lows in the teens to low 20s. Northeast Montana will drop to single digits.

By the afternoon, Thursday will reach mainly the 30s and some low 40s. Expect sunshine and just a few clouds.

Friday is the transition day as afternoon highs peak in the 40s to low 50s. Mid-40s are average for the first week of March.

Saturday through at least Monday will be mild and dry with highs in the 50s to a few 60s. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

By the middle of next week, expect a slight cool down with scattered rain and snow showers. But the pattern will feel like early spring than winter.

