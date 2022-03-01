Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cracking the 60s today

BILLINGS — We start the first morning of March on a windy note. Gusts up to 65 mph from Livingston to Nye and up to 60 mph from Harlowton and Big Timber will last through late morning then lessen as we move into the afternoon. It'll be breezy in Billings with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

We continue to get warmer as daytime highs will push into the 50s and 60s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. It will be dry day but expecting rain showers tomorrow morning. A backdoor cold front will bring snow or a wintry mix from Lewistown to Miles City and areas north.

A cold front moves through early Friday morning that will kick up snow showers Friday into Saturday. Still a little too early to estimate accumulation totals, but it’s leaning toward the lighter side up to 2”. This could change, so will keep you updated.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s tomorrow (60s in northern WY), mainly 30s and 40s Thursday then 20s and 30s Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s tonight, 20s and 30s Wednesday night, 20s Thursday night, teens and 20s Friday night then single digits to teens across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

