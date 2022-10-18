Q2 Billings Area Weather: Countdown to the Cool-down this weekend

BILLINGS — We still have more days with above average temperatures through Saturday. But from Sunday onward, afternoon highs will run 20 to 30 degrees colder than this week.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s each morning through Saturday. With lots of sun and a light wind, Wednesday will warm to the upper 60s to upper 70s around the area.

Thursday will be the warmest afternoon overall, but increased winds of 15 to 25 mph with stronger gusts elevate the risk of wildfires starting and spreading quickly. Use care to avoid sparks and open flames.

Highs dip from the 70s to low 80s Thursday to mainly the 60s Friday. Saturday, showers will start to develop west of Billings and spread to the eastern plains Sunday,

A period of cooler weather follows with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s to mid-30s well into next week. With the start of general hunting season in Montana, be aware snow is expected in the higher elevations.

It will be mainly rain showers in the lower elevations. But there could be a little morning snow or rain/snow mix.