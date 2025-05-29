Q2 Billings Area Weather: Could be our warmest day so far by Sunday

BILLINGS — Wednesday evening, we transition from scattered cumulus clouds to clearer skies, with overnight lows generally in the 40s. There’s a low risk of localized fog in eastern Montana and near Sheridan, Wyoming late tonight into early Thursday.

Morning temperatures will be mainly in the 40s. Thursday is expected to be dry with high temperatures ranging from the 70s to low 80s, but skies may be hazy from wildfire smoke.

Friday, a trough might bring passing clouds and a low chance of precipitation, while high pressure builds in for warmer weather over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday, temperatures could reach the upper 80s to even low 90s, particularly in eastern Montana and north-central Wyoming.

However, as we move into late Sunday, a shift in the weather pattern is anticipated. A trough moving south and the influence of a tropical disturbance will lead to cooler temperatures and increased chances of precipitation early next week, particularly Sunday through mid-week.

Rainfall is expected, with the possibility of thunderstorms, especially on Sunday and Monday, and significant precipitation accumulation is likely in many areas, particularly in the mountains and foothills.

Snow levels will drop from Sunday to Sunday night, potentially impacting areas like the Beartooth Highway. Cooler and wetter weather follows next week with the likelihood of snow at higher elevations.