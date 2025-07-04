Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Could be a stormy Fourth of July

AM Dayplanner NO HOLIDAY.png
Q2 WX
AM Dayplanner NO HOLIDAY.png
SVFRI.png
SVSAT.png
7 Day AM Billings.png
recap.png
RAIN SNOW TOTALS.png
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Happy Birthday, America!

High pressure will continue to move off to the east on Friday, allowing for a deeper push of moisture up into the region out of the southwest. A cold front on Friday and a shortwave on Saturday will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours across the area through Saturday. Strong to severe storms could pop up, with gusty winds and hail the main concerns. Cannot rule out some tornado activity on Saturday, though. Periods of heavy rain will be possible. These storms could impact outdoor Independence Day activities, so be sure to monitor the forecast and plan accordingly.

Cooler air will knock temperatures back down to near-seasonal with daytime highs in the 70s and 80s on Friday (some low 90s across the eastern plains possible) and through Sunday.

High pressure will bring dry conditions on Sunday through the middle of next week. It will also get warm again, with highs in the 80s to mid-90s Monday through Thursday.

Nightly lows will be mainly in the 50s and 60s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!