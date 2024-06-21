Q2 Billings Area Weather: Could be a bumpy Friday

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area Friday. Strong to severe storms will be possible between 2 PM and 10 PM give or take an hour. Main threats will be golf ball size hail and strong winds gusting up to 65 mph. There is also a chance for periods of heavy rain and a low risk for tornado activity. Stay weather aware! Highs will be back in the 70s and 80s.

Dry conditions return on Saturday as daytime temperatures get warmer. We can expect a lot more 80s on Saturday before reaching into the 90s on Sunday. Don't forget sunscreen and stay hydrated if you plan to stay outdoors for a long period of time.

Warmer-than-average temperatures stay with us next week with mainly dry conditions although daily isolated thunderstorms could up due to diurnal heating starting Sunday.

