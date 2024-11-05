Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooling down with snow moving in

BILLINGS — Gusts along the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area could still exceed 50 mph Tuesday morning as a cold front makes its way through the area. Gusts over 30 mph will also be possible across the plains, but winds will decrease as the cold front pulls away during the day.

An area of low pressure associated with the cold front will bring snow through Wednesday morning. The mountains will get the bulk of the snowfall with over a foot possible in the Pryors and Bighorns while other area mountains could receive 6" or more.

Most areas in the lower elevations that do get snow are looking at less than an inch, but a few spots like Gardiner, Red Lodge, Lodge Grass, and Lame Deer could receive a few inches. High pressure takes over Wednesday afternoon, bringing dry conditions back into the area through the weekend.

It will be colder behind the front over the next couple of days with Tuesday's highs in the mid-30s (west) to upper 40s (east), mid-30s to low 40s on Wednesday then mainly 40s on Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 50s on Friday through early next week with some areas possibly flirting with the 60° on Saturday.

Nighttime Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s on Tuesday night, 10s and 20s on Wednesday night then 20s and 30s Thursday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

