Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooling down with showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Saturday

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy cooler temperatures over the next couple of days as chilled air chases in behind a cold front that is passing through this morning. Most of the area will stay dry today, but a quick shot of energy could bring showers late in the afternoon into the evening over the Beartooths/Absarokas. The Bighorns could get a shower later tonight, too.

An area of low pressure developing out of the Pacific Northwest is forecast to dip down to the southwest of our region through Thursday then slide across southern Montana and northern Wyoming on Friday before moving off to the northeast on Saturday. If this path holds true, much of the area will have a shot at 1" of rainfall through Saturday afternoon according to a blend of models.

While the lower elevations could see rain, accumulating snow will be a possibility in the higher elevations of the Beartooths. Conditions may dictate a Winter Weather Advisory for the Beartooth Highway if significant snow and ice comes into play Friday and Saturday. Will keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today and tomorrow, 60s on Thursday, 50s/60s on Friday, 60s on Saturday, 60s/70s on Sunday then 70s on Monday..

Lows will be in the 40s/50s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

