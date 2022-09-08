Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooling down with on and off rain through Friday

BILLINGS — After record daytime highs yesterday, a strong cold front pushing through today will kick that extreme heat out of the area. We'll reach our high temperatures this morning then cool as the day rolls along. Friday will be the coolest day of the week with some areas not getting out of the 50s.

Expecting on and off showers through tomorrow night. Billings could receive up to .25" of rain, Red Lodge up to 1" and Sheridan up to 1.50". A couple of inches of snow could fall in the Beartooths,

Absarokas and Bighorns.

It will be a dry and warmer weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today, 50s/60s on Friday, mainly 60s on Saturday then 70s/80s Sunday through Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s tonight, 30s/40s on Friday night, mainly 40s on Saturday night, 40s/50s on Sunday night then mainly 50s through mid-week.

