Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooling down with daily showers through early next week

BILLINGS — Monsoonal moisture really begins to stream in today bringing with it a good chance of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Periods of heavy rainfall are expected. This could lead to flash flooding in areas that are susceptible to such. Over 1" of rainfall is possible through Sunday morning for much of the area with over 2" not out of the question in the east.

While no severe weather is anticipated, a few strong storms could pop up from time to time. Strong winds and heavy rain will be possible with these storms.

Cooler temperatures will also be in order through the early part of next week at the least. Outlooks are trending cooler and wetter then normal through the middle of the month.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s (some 90s in the northeast) today, 60s/70s Friday through Sunday then 70s/80s Monday through Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s tonight and Friday night then mainly 50s Saturday night through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com