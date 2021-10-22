Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooling down across the weekend, Mountain snow

BILLINGS — High pressure continues to build across the area keeping us mostly dry through Monday although the Beartooths and Bighorns could see snow across the weekend.

Daytime highs will warm into the mid 60s to around 70 degrees today before cooling down into the mid 50s to low 60s for the weekend in the wake of a cold front that aims to pass through by tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s through next week.

Southwest flow brings rain chances back into the forecast for Billings Monday night into Tuesday. As this disturbance exits, gusty winds will follow on Wednesday.

