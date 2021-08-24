Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooling down

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A cold front has passed and is bringing cooler temperatures back into the region. With zonal flow in place, not expecting any rain today but there could be a few showers across the Bighorns into the eastern corner of MT tonight.

Expecting light surface smoke today and tomorrow behind the front so air quality should generally be fair.

Southwest flow will kick up some showers and maybe a strong to severe thunderstorm or two on Wednesday east of Yellowstone County. Gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail will be the main concerns.

A large upper level trough will begin moving through Thursday bringing a better chance of showers and isolated severe storms in Yellowstone County and east of a line from Petroleum down to Bighorn, WY. Gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail will be the main concerns.

A few quick disturbances will jet through starting Friday so isolated showers will stay put through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and dry.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s today, mid 70s to low 80s tomorrow, upper 70s to mid 80s Wednesday then low to mid 70s Friday through Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend as well.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

