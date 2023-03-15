Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with rain and snow

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure moves across the state today bringing wintry precipitation to the region. Although cooler today, it will still be warm enough in spots (including Billings) for rain to mix in with snow.

Expecting heavy snow in the Beartooths/Absarokas with up to a foot possible mainly on the west facing slopes. Most areas in the lower elevations will pick up less than an inch. Areas north and east of Yellowstone County could get a few inches.

Plan on snow covered or icy roads during your commute Thursday morning. Watch out for pedestrians. A few lingering snow showers will be possible through the day.

Dry conditions move in on Friday and stay with us through early next week as high pressure settles in. A few mornings could see patchy dense fog across the area.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s through Saturday then 40s/50s Sunday into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight, 10s/20s Thursday night through Saturday night then mainly 20s Sunday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com