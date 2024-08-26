Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with heavy rain possible

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure, with a hefty amount of moisture attached, sweeps in from the southwest Monday morning, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region before exiting to the east by the evening.

Depending on the strength and track of the low, rainfall totals could range from .10 to 1" with the highest amounts east of Yellowstone county. There is a concern for excessive rainfall in eastern Montana which could lead to flash flooding in prone areas. Heavy rain over burned areas could also lead to debris flows.

Strong to severe thunderstorms that could produce up to 60 mph gusts and hail are possible Monday afternoon into the evening in the southeastern MT and northeastern WY.

High pressure ushers in dry conditions on Tuesday as daytime temperatures briefly warm up ahead of a trough that is forecast to move through from the northwest, bringing a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. High pressure builds in again on Thursday, bringing a return of dry weather.

Monday's highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s then warm into the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday. Cooler air behind a cold front will knock daytime temperatures down into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s on Friday and across the weekend.

With the passing of a cold front on Wednesday, some areas could wake up in the 30s on Thursday morning.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

