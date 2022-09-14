Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with daily showers through the weekend

BILLINGS — Cooler air moves in today and will stick with us through early next week, so expect more seasonal daytime highs and nighttime lows through the period. A nice preview of Fall which officially arrives next week. (Thursday, September 22)

Clearer air from the northwest will move in and help push wildfire smoke out as the day progresses. Still going with moderate air quality today, so those with respiratory issues should remain cautious heading outdoors. Air quality should be much better moving forward.

A few shots of energy will pass through over the next several days keeping a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast through early next week. Heavy rainfall will be possible from time to time.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

