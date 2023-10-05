Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with a few showers possible today

BILLINGS — Chilly air filters in today behind a cold front making daytime highs cooler this afternoon. Northwesterly flow combined with moderate moisture will allow showers to remain in the forecast today with only light rain amounts expected. Any additional mountain snow will fall above 7000 feet with less than an inch accumulating.

Winds will remain quite breezy in eastern MT with gusts up to 40 mph. This will lighten up heading into the evening.

A chance for showers will linger over southeastern MT and northeastern WY tonight along with snow showers across the Beartooths and Bighorns with only light accumulation expected.

A strong Canadian surface high will dip down into Montana ushering in even colder air overnight bringing a decent chance for our first freeze of the season tomorrow morning across a good portion of the area although Billings may only get a light frosting depending on the cloud cover overnight.

High pressure will lock in drier and warmer weather Friday through early next week with a chance at cracking the 80s on Monday. Humidity will also be lower, but lack of strong winds will keep fire concerns on the low-end.

Clouds move in Tuesday ahead of the next Pacific trough that could put rain back in the forecast on Wednesday along with cooler daytime temperatures.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s today, 50s/60s tomorrow, 70s across the weekend, 70s/80s on Monday, 70s on Tuesday then 60s on Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight, 30s/40s on Friday night, 40s across the weekend then 40s/50s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com