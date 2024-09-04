Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler with a chance of storms on Wednesday

BILLINGS — A chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast out ahead of a cold front on Wednesday mainly across the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns. Some storms could turn severe during the afternoon and evening hours in northern WY. Gusty winds in excess of 35 mph will be the main threat. Hail, lightning, and periods of heavy rain could also be an issue to a lesser extent. It will be cooler with daytime highs mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A backdoor cold front dropping in from the north will drag high pressure in on Thursday, kicking off a stretch of dry weather through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will gradually warm-up through the weekend, reaching the 90s by Friday in some areas. Expecting 80s and 90s to stick with us through at least early next week.

A quick disturbance could ripple through Sunday night into Monday, bringing a slight chance of rain ahead of a low pressure system on Tuesday that could bring a slightly better chance of precipitation.

