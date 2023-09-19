Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler, wetter weather coming but slowing down

BILLINGS — Conditions will trend cooler and wetter through the week. The best chances for showers and a few thunderstorms are from Thursday through Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will drop mainly to the 40s, and a few isolated storms are possible as the disturbance moves through the area. Afternoon readings will be mainly in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Temperatures will continue to cool through Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s through the early part of the weekend. This is a bit slower progression than originally forecast.

Readings will be cool enough for snow above 9,000 feet by Thursday night through Friday morning period this will affect travel on the Beartooth Highway.

The best chance of rain is from Friday afternoon through Saturday where some areas could see a total of around 1/2 inch of precipitation. Ponding and minor flooding is possible near thunderstorms.

After a cooler and wetter Saturday, temperatures returned to the 70s through the end of the weekend and early next week. That is closer to average for this time of year.