Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler weather on Saturday... the last full summer day

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure and cold front moved over southern Canada, Montana and Wyoming on Friday, delivering clouds, gusty wind, rain showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rainy and stormy weather was in northern Montana. The clouds will exit tonight, the wind will weaken, and lows will be cooler than they were Friday.

In the wake of the passage of the cold front, Montana and Wyoming will be cooler on Saturday than on Friday despite the sunshine we're going to get. The wind will also be weaker Saturday than Friday. Much of Sunday will be quiet, bright and warmer, but we can expect increasing clouds late Sunday as another storm approaches from the west.

The incoming Pacific storm will bring more clouds Monday, more breezes, cooler air and some areas of light rain. Most of what falls will be in southern Montana and northern Wyoming, but it will not be heavy. As we progress through the first week of fall, we can expect a ridge of high pressure to deliver more sunshine and warmer than average highs.