Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler today with morning rain and wet snow

BILLINGS — Friday starts with rain and wet snow this morning turning to just rain showers in the afternoon in the lower elevations. Little to no accumulation is expected but there could be a light dusting on grassy areas.

4-10” of wet snow could fall in the Beartooths and Bighorns with a couple of inches possible in the foothills.

Additional rainfall totals through tonight will be less than 0.10” for most areas. Lewistown, Red Lodge, and Lodge Grass could get over 0.20”.

Windy again today, but to a lesser extent than yesterday. Expect 20-30 mph gusts.

Mainly dry conditions are on tap for the weekend, but a stray shower is possible both Saturday and Sunday. Spring weather returns next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today and Saturday then 50s/60s on Sunday. Monday will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s then 70s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight and Saturday night then 30s/40s Sunday night into early next week. Frost or hard freezing will be possible the next few nights, so be sure to take care of vegetation.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com