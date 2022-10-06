Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler today, Warming up across the weekend

BILLINGS — It will be cooler today with much of the area not getting out of the 50s as chilly air moves through behind a cold front. Eastern Montana could get a few showers this morning through early afternoon with the passing of the front. High pressure stays in place through early next week so dry conditions will persist.

Quite chilly tonight with some areas waking up to frost tomorrow morning. Temperatures will warm up again heading into the weekend with some areas reaching back into the 70s by Saturday.

There is uncertainty on what we’ll be facing come Tuesday as models disagree if it will stay warmer than normal or if there will be a big cool down. This will also determine if we will have rain or snow. We’ll have a better understanding as we get closer to the weekend. Stay tuned!

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s today, 60s tomorrow, 60s/70s across the weekend into early next week then 50s/60s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight through early next week.

